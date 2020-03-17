Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $9,079,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $64.44 and a 1-year high of $131.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $114.64.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.