Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,546,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. 1,279,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

