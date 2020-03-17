Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brunswick worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Brunswick by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

BC traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

