Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 608,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,182. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $577.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 and have sold 393,113 shares worth $2,148,305. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

