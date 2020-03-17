Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,206,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,263,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,231. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

