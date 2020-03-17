Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Mdu Resources Group worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 9,232.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 121,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 189,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 2,315,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

