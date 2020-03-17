Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. 2,590,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

