Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 10,410 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of nVent Electric worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in nVent Electric by 37.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 240.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 1,694,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

