Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,691,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,950. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 729,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,293. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

