Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,103 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Stag Industrial worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 431,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,270,000 after purchasing an additional 230,961 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 2,527,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,268. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

