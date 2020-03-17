Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,846 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.