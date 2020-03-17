Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 731,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,874,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 162,509 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

BSIG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 987,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,244. The company has a market capitalization of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

