Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 112,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 4,544,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.