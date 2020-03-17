Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 552,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kemper by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Kemper has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kemper’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kemper will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

