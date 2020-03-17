Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $35.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPTX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.06.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

