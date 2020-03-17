Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.90 and last traded at $94.50, 1,558,075 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 696,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.75.

The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,867,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,660,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

