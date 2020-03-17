Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $62,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Linde by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.88. 4,953,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

