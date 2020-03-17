Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

LUN traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,306. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 24.01. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.38.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

