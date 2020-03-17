Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

MAL traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,560. The company has a market cap of $362.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$19.00.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

