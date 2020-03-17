Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Down 0.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.11, approximately 899,019 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,213,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

