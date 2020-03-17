Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,830,353 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,830,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,314,000. Crown makes up 3.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 2.09% of Crown as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after acquiring an additional 396,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,774,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 862.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,511 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,767,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.