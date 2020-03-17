Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $100,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $76,080,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 274,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,880,000 after buying an additional 269,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $46,303,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.62. 13,548,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.21. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

