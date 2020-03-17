MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) to Issue $0.11 Semi-Annual Dividend

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:MEGGY traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 702. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEGGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

