Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:MRD traded down C$745,356.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.79. 3,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The company has a market cap of $292.55 million and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.43. Melcor Developments has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$14.00.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

