Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Mercer International worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mercer International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mercer International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercer International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercer International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan C. Wallace purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MERC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 736,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,512. The stock has a market cap of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -687.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

