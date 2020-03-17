Meridian Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Meridian Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meridian Bancorp to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EBSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.