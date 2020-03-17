Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

