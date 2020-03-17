Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Short Interest Update

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 19,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $306,350.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $673,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,144 shares of company stock worth $711,963. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 868,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,498,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,150,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

