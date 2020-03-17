National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $34.62. 138,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

