National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.17.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
National Retail Properties stock traded down $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $34.62. 138,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $59.26.
In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
