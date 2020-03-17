Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,796 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 3.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Netflix worth $260,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $20.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $319.75. 9,976,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

