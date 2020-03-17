Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of OLY stock traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$37.00 and a 12-month high of C$56.00.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

