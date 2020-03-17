Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)’s stock price fell 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.88 and last traded at $140.88, 603,239 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 335,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.94 and a 200 day moving average of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $870,511.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,420 shares of company stock worth $6,663,966. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

