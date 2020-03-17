QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 8th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

QCR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of QCRH traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. 1,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $503.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCRH. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

