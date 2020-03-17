Qudian (QD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qudian (NYSE:QD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Qudian to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

NYSE QD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 109,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Qudian has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

