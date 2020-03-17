Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Repay updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

RPAY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.29 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

