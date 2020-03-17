Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Receives GBX 234.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.82 ($2.93).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

RBS stock traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 129.30 ($1.70). 16,882,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.73. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

