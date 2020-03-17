Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Trading Down 15.8%

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) traded down 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32, 11,053,523 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 6,443,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

