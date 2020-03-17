Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SESN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,486. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.00. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

SESN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

