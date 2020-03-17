SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.
Shares of TSE:SRV.UN traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106. The company has a market cap of $32.25 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.26 and a 12-month high of C$16.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.83.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
