SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106. The company has a market cap of $32.25 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.26 and a 12-month high of C$16.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.83.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.