Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Update

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $3,533,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,970,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,970,351. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

