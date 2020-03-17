Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $358,632.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $132,578.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,341 shares of company stock worth $9,176,931. 24.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMAR traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. 2,070,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,560. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.76. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

