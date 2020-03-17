Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 368,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 15,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.66. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 227.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBBP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

