The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,753 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The Hackett Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

