The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707,552 shares during the period. The Medicines accounts for approximately 2.7% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $184,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Medicines by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Medicines by 1,156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDCO. SVB Leerink lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital cut shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of MDCO stock remained flat at $$84.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The Medicines Company has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

