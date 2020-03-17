Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $240,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.27.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,818,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.85 and its 200 day moving average is $186.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $151.54 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

