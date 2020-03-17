WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of WEX worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock traded up $9.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,616. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $239.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

