Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,721 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WGO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 857,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,802. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

