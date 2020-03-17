Zacks: Analysts Expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.39). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

Shares of Transocean stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 19,255,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,801,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.