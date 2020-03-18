1,200 Shares in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Acquired by Vestcor Investment Management Corp

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 395,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 327,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

JOBS stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,856. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.40. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.12 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

