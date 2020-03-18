6,669 Shares in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in China Mobile by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 194,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CHL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NYSE:CHL traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 126,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,959. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

